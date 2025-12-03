Lido Advisors LLC Buys 18,508 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XSVN

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 2.78% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 757,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,274,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 280.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 161,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 118,988 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,719 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 91,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 86,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVN opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $50.79.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

