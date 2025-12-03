Frequency Electronics, Inc. $FEIM Stake Cut by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,615 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.24% of Frequency Electronics worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 82.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 79,181 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Electronics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 47,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Frequency Electronics by 27.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Frequency Electronics in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Electronics in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Frequency Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

FEIM stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $267.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.46. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 44.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

