Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,865 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Zoetis by 90.5% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 109,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after buying an additional 52,155 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 119.0% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 54,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $124.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $181.85.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

