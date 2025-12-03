Schroder Investment Management Group Has $21.75 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $21,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,662,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $272,790,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,043,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,320.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 324,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 301,493 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 185.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 366,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,872,000 after acquiring an additional 237,953 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $377.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $408.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.62.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $315.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $292.97 and a 12 month high of $352.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 216.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

