Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,651 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.72% of Hawkins worth $21,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hawkins by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hawkins news, VP Drew M. Grahek purchased 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $200,501.58. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,117.60. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWKN. Zacks Research downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Hawkins Stock Up 2.4%

HWKN stock opened at $134.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.17. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.30 and a fifty-two week high of $186.15.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.16). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

