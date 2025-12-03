Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,427 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.19% of Globe Life worth $18,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $967,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $890,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Down 1.1%

GL opened at $131.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.48. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $147.83.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 19.36%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.600-15.300 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Globe Life from $179.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.