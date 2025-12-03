New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 83,767 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 83,767 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $18,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,738,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $70.96 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 709.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $74.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 332,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,333,416.25. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $581,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 252,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,422,772.90. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,866 shares of company stock worth $8,699,898. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

