New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 145,597 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,597 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Equitable worth $19,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 126.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 327,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 183,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth $703,060,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Equitable by 21.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Equitable by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 395,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,991,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 140,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,932. This trade represents a 20.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $1,712,658.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 676,540 shares in the company, valued at $29,185,935.60. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 176,358 shares of company stock worth $8,760,599 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable stock opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). Equitable had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 107.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is -39.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

