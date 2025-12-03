Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,721 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.30% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $19,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 114,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 66,892 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Vertical Research set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

AXTA opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

