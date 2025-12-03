New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 62,775 Shares of Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,775 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.50% of Brink’s worth $18,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,512,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Brink’s in the second quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brink’s by 17.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Brink’s by 80.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 548,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,916,000 after purchasing an additional 244,242 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Brink’s by 100.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCO opened at $113.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.97 and its 200-day moving average is $102.86. Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.16% and a net margin of 3.31%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Brink’s has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.680 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Several research firms have commented on BCO. Zacks Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

