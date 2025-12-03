Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Stake in First Bancorp $FBNC

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 413,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,999,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.00% of First Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1,412.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBNC. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Bancorp from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.90.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 17.50%.The firm had revenue of $89.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

