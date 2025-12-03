Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,899 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.22% of MarketAxess worth $18,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 992.9% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in MarketAxess by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in MarketAxess by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Argus raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $180.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.91.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX opened at $160.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.17 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $208.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.59 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.70%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total transaction of $276,868.08. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,642.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

