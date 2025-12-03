Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 256,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 350,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.
About Klondike Silver
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
