Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,019 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Entergy worth $23,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,896,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 15.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 26.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $32,658,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entergy from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

Entergy Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.15 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, Director Ralph Lewis Ropp acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.69 per share, with a total value of $96,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,524.50. This represents a 2,000.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,122 shares in the company, valued at $975,659.58. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,179 shares of company stock worth $981,707. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.