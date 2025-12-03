Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,049,121 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.32% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $26,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 68.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47,849 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of REXR stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $44.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.46 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.390-2.410 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REXR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

