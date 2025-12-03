Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 53,323 Shares of Alkermes plc $ALKS

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,323 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Alkermes worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 488.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,234,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,523 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at about $66,689,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at about $53,326,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2,422.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 881,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,100,000 after buying an additional 846,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,179,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALKS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 target price on Alkermes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 69,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,701.20. This trade represents a 11.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $674,390. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Alkermes had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $394.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.470 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

