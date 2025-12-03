CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 5,176.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,917,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881,340 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.15% of CNH Industrial worth $24,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 186.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,704,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,847,000 after purchasing an additional 58,991,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,220,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,750,000 after buying an additional 10,149,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $61,198,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $29,143,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 89.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,907,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CNH Industrial

In related news, Director Howard W. Buffett bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 29,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,653.04. This represents a 25.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen purchased 10,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,903.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,396 shares in the company, valued at $388,609.52. This represents a 34.60% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 73,007 shares of company stock worth $700,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

CNH opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 3.35%.The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNH shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

