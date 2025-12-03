Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1,387.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,759 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 161,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $183.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.