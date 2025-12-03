Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 5,730 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.41% of Armstrong World Industries worth $28,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE AWI opened at $188.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.63 and a 200-day moving average of $181.33. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.37 and a 52-week high of $206.08.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 38.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

