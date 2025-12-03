Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,621 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of Garmin worth $27,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 27.5% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 31.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $197.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $169.26 and a 52-week high of $261.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.55 and its 200 day moving average is $222.28.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.99. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.63%.The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

