Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 350.7% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $2,333,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 146,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 969.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 75,834 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1%

Constellation Brands stock opened at $137.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.58. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $126.45 and a 1-year high of $245.31. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.