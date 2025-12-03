Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VTV opened at $188.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.54 and its 200 day moving average is $181.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $190.73. The company has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.