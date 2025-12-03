Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $8 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,816 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,922 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.1%

CFG opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.