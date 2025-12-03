Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $11.77 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 360,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68,994 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $11,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in JD.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 624,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,291,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 42.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 115,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 34,585 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 572,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 38.0% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 46,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.46%.The company had revenue of $41.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JD.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 10th. Arete raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho set a $41.00 price objective on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

