Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $12.60 Million Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. $ZTO

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 710,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,604,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of ZTO Express (Cayman) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 986.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 443,600.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTO opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($2.08). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 18.61%.The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZTO

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.