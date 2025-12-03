Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $377,794,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Atlassian by 66.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,610,000 after buying an additional 1,545,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $327,665,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,676.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 765,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,502,000 after acquiring an additional 738,104 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,150,669.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 168,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,314,735.60. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,669.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 168,630 shares in the company, valued at $25,314,735.60. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 581,181 shares of company stock valued at $92,602,385. Insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $153.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of -216.77, a PEG ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day moving average is $178.10. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

