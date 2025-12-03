Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 14,125 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in PayPal by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87,524 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $249,054.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,022.72. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. PayPal’s payout ratio is 11.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on PayPal from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “negative” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.