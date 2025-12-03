Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 218,020 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,020 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 52.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 195,825 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 107,579 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FE opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

