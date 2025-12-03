State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.57 Million Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,705 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 72.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.18.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

