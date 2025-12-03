Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 46,213 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,213 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $13,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 48.49%.The business had revenue of $453.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,189,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

