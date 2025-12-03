Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Stake Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.0% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,121,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,360,413,000 after buying an additional 4,946,101 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST opened at $177.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $178.80.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.73.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,944,338. The trade was a 20.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $437,131.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 88,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,169,865.15. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 52,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

