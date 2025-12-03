Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 26,638 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,497 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 26,638 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 433.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 153.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay stock opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $101.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 20.37%.The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on eBay from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on eBay from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $82,532.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $317,330.72. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $585,478.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,123.48. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,323 shares of company stock worth $5,444,100. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

