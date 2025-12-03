Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $502.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $504.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.39.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.52%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total transaction of $709,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,485.72. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,864,384.12. This represents a 29.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 36,410 shares of company stock worth $16,424,574 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Melius raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.75.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

