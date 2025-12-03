Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $36,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 39,660 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.09.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.1%

PANW opened at $189.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $223.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.23.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $26,321,485.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 356,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,675,777.46. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,095,056 shares of company stock valued at $226,082,942 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

