Comparing Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cambium Networks and Nuvera Communications”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks $220.20 million 0.20 -$77.42 million ($3.03) -0.52 Nuvera Communications $69.24 million 0.89 -$4.43 million ($0.84) -14.12

Analyst Ratings

Nuvera Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cambium Networks. Nuvera Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambium Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cambium Networks and Nuvera Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.3% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cambium Networks and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks N/A N/A N/A Nuvera Communications -5.83% 0.89% 0.31%

Risk and Volatility

Cambium Networks has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cambium Networks beats Nuvera Communications on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management. It also offers cnMatrix Ethernet enterprise switching solutions; cnMaestro and cnMaestro X network management platform that provide users with an integrated, intelligent, and easy to use tool for end-to-end network management; network planning tools, such as cnHeat, a network planning subscription service that provides a heat map coverage model display of locations for FWB connectivity; LINKPlanner that allows users to visualize and analyze hypothetical network deployment scenarios to evaluate performance and reliability; and cnArcher, a smartphone app that accelerates installation and deployment of fixed wireless products by field technicians. The company's products are used in broadband access, wireless backhaul, Internet of Things, public safety, national security, and defense communications networks, and Wi-Fi access applications. It serves public or private network operators; broadband internet service providers; mobile network operators; mid-market enterprises, such as education, hospitality, multi-dwelling units, and retail; state and local government; energy, mining, rail operator and utility industries; and military agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. Cambium Networks Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network. It also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, cable television services, and video-on-demand services; data services for business and residential customers; email and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long-distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, the company is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories; and the operation of various IPTV and CATV systems. The company serves communities in Minnesota and Iowa through customer service call centers, its website, and commissioned sales representatives. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

