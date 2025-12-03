DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCNGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

DOCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $47.00 price target on DigitalOcean and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $229.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.55 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 29.15% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. DigitalOcean has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.400 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 54.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,582,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

