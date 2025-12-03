Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $250.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.4545.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Republic Services Stock Down 0.6%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 34,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $212.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $199.43 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.