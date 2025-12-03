Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $250.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.4545.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Republic Services Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $212.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $199.43 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.
Republic Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.
Republic Services Company Profile
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.
