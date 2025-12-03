Comparing Volcon (EMPD) & Its Peers

Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “AUTO – DOMESTIC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Volcon to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Volcon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Volcon has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -1,758.79% -27.36% -23.81% Volcon Competitors -219.85% -31.00% -14.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Volcon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Volcon and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $4.04 million -$45.51 million -0.31 Volcon Competitors $23.68 billion $511.60 million 14.29

Volcon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Volcon. Volcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Volcon and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 1 0 0 1 2.50 Volcon Competitors 872 2317 2621 133 2.34

As a group, “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies have a potential upside of 0.60%. Given Volcon’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volcon has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Volcon competitors beat Volcon on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

