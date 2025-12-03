Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 3,000 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $2,724,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 71,332 shares in the company, valued at $64,784,435.72. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, November 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.43, for a total transaction of $3,073,290.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.22, for a total transaction of $2,739,660.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.6%

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $952.18 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $1,123.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $961.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $835.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $818,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,130,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. William Blair raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,047.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.