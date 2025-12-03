Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires New Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. $PDFS

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.11% of PDF Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 328.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 169,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 129,629 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 166.7% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 55.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,986 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,865,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,640,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,401.70 and a beta of 1.56. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $57.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

