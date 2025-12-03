Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Crocs were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 2,659.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,003,000 after buying an additional 1,627,190 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,678,000 after acquiring an additional 53,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Crocs by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 108,076 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Crocs by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,491,000 after acquiring an additional 148,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Crocs by 21.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,686,000 after purchasing an additional 192,860 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.50 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,066.50. The trade was a 19.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $73.21 and a one year high of $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.91.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.14 million. Crocs had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Crocs to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

