Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 39,500 Shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 120.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 630.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boise Cascade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE BCC opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.27. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $149.99.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

