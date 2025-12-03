NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc Sells 200,000 Shares

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,000. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 17,163 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $42,907.50.

On Thursday, November 20th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 132,837 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $345,376.20.

On Wednesday, November 19th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 250,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $642,500.00.

On Monday, November 17th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 338,653 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $951,614.93.

On Monday, November 3rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 8,477 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $33,908.00.

On Friday, October 31st, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 18,116 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $73,369.80.

On Tuesday, October 28th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 7,585 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $28,595.45.

On Thursday, October 30th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 107,754 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $435,326.16.

On Wednesday, October 29th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 786,832 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $3,241,747.84.

On Monday, October 27th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $754,000.00.

NET Power Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of NPWR stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. NET Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $5.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $6.00. As a group, equities analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NPWR shares. Barclays raised NET Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NET Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Institutional Trading of NET Power

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of NET Power by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 138,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 77,929 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NET Power by 63.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in NET Power by 1,655.5% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,744,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 1,645,380 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NET Power in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NET Power in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

