Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Director Ronald Nersesian Sells 30,000 Shares

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) Director Ronald Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $5,906,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 198,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,058,826.32. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $201.27 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $202.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 155.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 85.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

