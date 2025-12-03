Reliance (NYSE:RS) COO Stephen Paul Koch Sells 3,066 Shares

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 3,066 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.56, for a total transaction of $869,394.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,794.76. The trade was a 17.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RS stock opened at $278.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $347.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 10.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Reliance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Reliance by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Reliance by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reliance by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

