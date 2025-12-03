NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Major Shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha Purchases 310,964 Shares

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 310,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $1,844,016.52. Following the purchase, the insider owned 23,198,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,568,231.70. This represents a 1.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 205,160 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,241,218.00.

On Friday, November 28th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 111,084 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $679,834.08.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 175,142 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,094.90.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 285,502 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.46.

On Monday, November 24th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 445,109 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $2,488,159.31.

On Friday, November 21st, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 419,477 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $2,403,603.21.

On Thursday, November 20th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 347,630 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,092,732.60.

On Monday, November 17th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 295,875 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,736,786.25.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 305,973 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $1,848,076.92.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 462,576 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $2,738,449.92.

NextDecade Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. NextDecade Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,378,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,803 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,704,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,916,000 after buying an additional 107,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,559,000 after buying an additional 386,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,102,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,642,000 after buying an additional 444,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 17.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,248,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after buying an additional 338,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEXT shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research upgraded NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

