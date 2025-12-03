Norges Bank Invests $131.30 Million in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 664,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,300,000. Norges Bank owned 1.32% of Assurant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,872,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 354,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Assurant by 16.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,649,000 after purchasing an additional 46,156 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIZ opened at $221.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.14. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $174.97 and a one year high of $232.02.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assurant had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 21.42%.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Assurant from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Assurant from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

In related news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total value of $3,026,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,666,356.44. This trade represents a 13.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

