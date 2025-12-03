Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of R. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 237.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Ryder System by 57.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $172.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.05. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.54 and a 1 year high of $195.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.01. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.700 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.89.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

