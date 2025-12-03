Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,760,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,289,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.60% of Western Alliance Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 234,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.60.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.53.

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 300,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,127,566. This trade represents a 1.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

