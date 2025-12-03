897,884 Shares in ITT Inc. $ITT Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 897,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $140,815,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.15% of ITT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $156,406,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 97.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,125,000 after acquiring an additional 904,654 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of ITT by 94.7% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 795,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,760,000 after acquiring an additional 387,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 4.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,765,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $615,525,000 after acquiring an additional 200,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $21,894,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $179.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.40. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $197.07.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $999.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.69 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.67%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Insider Activity

In other ITT news, CFO Emmanuel Caprais sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $1,018,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,020.90. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $43,573.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,750.96. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ITT from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ITT from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.